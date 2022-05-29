Maui Election

Dennis W. Jung elected as new chair at Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi Convention

May 29, 2022, 10:41 PM HST
Dennis W. Jung

Delegates at the Democratic Party of Hawaiʻi’s 2022 Convention elected Honolulu attorney Dennis W. Jung as the 2022-2024 Chair.

Jung is a graduate of Pitzer College, and also holds a Master of Arts in political science, a Master of Business Administration, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.  He previously worked as a Deputy Public Defender for the State of Hawaiʻi, and has practiced criminal law, immigration law and personal injury litigation.

“It is truly an honor to be elected to this position,” said Jung. “I will work hard, and in a spirit of collaboration. As Democrats, we can make every tomorrow happy and prosperous if we listen to each other, respect each other and work together. I truly believe that together, we can build a better Hawaiʻi.”

The 514 delegates gathered online and in-person at the ʻAlohilani Resort in Waikīkī to cast votes to adopt various resolutions, a new, streamlined State Platform, and amendments to the Party’s Constitution and Bylaws. 

The Party was also slated to elect the 2022-2024 Vice Chair, Treasurer, and Secretary at a meeting of the State Central Committee held on Sunday night.

Comments

