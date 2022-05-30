Listen to this Article 1 minute

Pictured clockwise from top left: Altene Jacob Tumacder, Leanne Osorno, Cayleb Fernandez, Camille Haluber, Maile Mae Cacal, and Mari Yamamoto.

Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa, Gamma Chapter awarded $1,000 scholarships to six Maui students for their outstanding academic excellence.

TheInternational Honorary Society was founded in 1947. Members are dedicated to excellence in academics, world understanding, and altruism.

2022 scholarship recipients include: