Maui News
Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa awards scholarships to six Maui students
Hawaiʻi Alpha Delta Kappa, Gamma Chapter awarded $1,000 scholarships to six Maui students for their outstanding academic excellence.
TheInternational Honorary Society was founded in 1947. Members are dedicated to excellence in academics, world understanding, and altruism.
2022 scholarship recipients include:
- Maile Mae Cacal from Lahainaluna High School, daughter of Lisa and Vicente Cacal. Maile will major in Multimedia Journalism at Arizona State University.
- Cayleb Fernandez from Maui High School, son of Cassie Mohriang and John Fernandez. He has decided to attend the University of Arizona this fall to study engineering.
- Camille Haluber from Maui High School, daughter of Ferdinand and Merly Haluber. She will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui campus where she will pursue a career in nursing.
- Leanne Osorno from Maui High School, daughter of Vanessa Marquez and Troy Osorno. She will attend the University of Hawaiʻi Maui campus and will pursue a career in nursing.
- Altene Jacob Tumacder from Maui High School, son of Cristina and Rizal Tumacder Jr. Altene will attend the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus where he will explore nursing and other health careers.
- Mari Yamamoto from Maui High School, daughter of Reid Yamamoto and Laurie Omuro-Yamamoto. She will attend Oregon State University, where she will major in architectural engineering.
