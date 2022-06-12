Spectrum. Kahului, Maui. PC: 8.21.19 by Wendy Osher.

Spectrum has implemented mandatory 10-digit dialing for Spectrum Voice customers and Spectrum Business Voice clients in Hawaiʻi.

The new 10-digit dialing, required by the Federal Communications Commission, allows for the July 16 launch of 988 as the nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. To facilitate this launch, area codes using 988 as the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number must transition to 10-digit dialing for local calls.

The change requires customers to dial the area code followed by the seven-digit phone number in order for local calls to be completed. Additionally, important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices and alarm systems should be programmed to use 10-digit dialing. Beginning July 16, dialing 988 will automatically route calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Prior to the launch, customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 to reach the hotline.