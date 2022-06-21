Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Gov. Ige appoints Bruce Voss to lead Hawaiʻi Board of Education
A
A
A
Gov. David Ige has appointed Bruce Voss as chairperson of the Hawaiʻi Board of Education.
Voss has served on the BOE since July 1, 2016, and served as chair of the board’s Finance and Infrastructure Committee.
Voss is a partner with the law firm of Lung Rose Voss & Wagnild, specializing in business, real estate, media, and employment law and litigation. He is a former news reporter, having previously worked at Pacific Business News and KHON2 News.
Voss is a graduate of Kalaheo High School and the Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
Gov. Ige recently re-appointed Voss to a third term on the BOE, starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2025.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Electric Seaglider Network For People And Freight Being Explored In Hawaii 2Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 19 2022 3King Kamehameha Celebration Returned To Lahaina With Colorful Parade 4Standup Comedian Jo Koy Returning To Maui For Three Shows In July 5Iwi Kupuna Found At West Maui Surf Spot Puamana Beach Park May Find Rest Soon 6Kukuiula Bridge In East Maui Reopened Today County Says