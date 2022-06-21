Bruce Voss has been appointed as Hawaiʻi Board of Education chairperson.

Gov. David Ige has appointed Bruce Voss as chairperson of the Hawaiʻi Board of Education.

Voss has served on the BOE since July 1, 2016, and served as chair of the board’s Finance and Infrastructure Committee.

Voss is a partner with the law firm of Lung Rose Voss & Wagnild, specializing in business, real estate, media, and employment law and litigation. He is a former news reporter, having previously worked at Pacific Business News and KHON2 News.

Voss is a graduate of Kalaheo High School and the Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Gov. Ige recently re-appointed Voss to a third term on the BOE, starting July 1 and ending June 30, 2025.