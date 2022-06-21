Maui News

Hāna Arts receives $4,600 grant for ʻohana-uniting holiday events in East Maui

June 21, 2022, 4:30 PM HST
* Updated June 21, 2:02 PM
A series of family-friendly holiday events hosted by Hāna Arts will be held in December in East Maui, with funding from an Office of Hawaiian Affairs grant. Photo Courtesy: Hāna Arts

Hāna Arts has been awarded a $4,600 grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to hold holiday events to unite East Maui ‘ohana. 

The series of December events include: the annual Hāna Community Winter Show, which features community groups and Hāna School class performances; hosting a holiday photo booth for free professional family portraits; and hosting a holiday craft booth at the Hāna Farmer’s Market. 

“After a challenging time of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, we are excited to bring the ‘ohana together and capture beautiful images of these times for future generations to remember their kupuna, connection to culture, and community of Hāna,” said Becky Lind, Hāna Arts’ Executive Director. 

Hāna Arts provides Art & Cultural education and both life-enhancing and income generating opportunities for all East Maui keiki to kupuna through youth, individual and family programs including classroom teaching, workshops and events that help stimulate  and broaden our community’s potential. 

For more information on the event or to participate, visit www.hanaarts.org, Hāna Arts  FaceBook (https://www.facebook.com/HanaArtsPrograms), or Hāna Arts InstaGram  (hanaartsmaui). You can email them at [email protected] or call the office at 808-248-7569. 

