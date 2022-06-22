Maui News

Man struck while crossing Hāna Highway on May 26 dies of his injuries at Oʻahu hospital

June 22, 2022, 3:15 PM HST
* Updated June 22, 2:39 PM
Maui Now graphic.

Jason Walsh, who was struck by a car May 26 while crossing Hāna Highway on foot in Kahului, has died of his injuries while at Kaiser Moanalua Hospital on Oʻahu, the Maui Police Department reported today.

Walsh, 51, died on June 15. His death increases Maui County’s traffic fatality in count in 2022 to 12, six more than the same time last year.

The incident happened at about 5:24 a.m. on May 26 at the intersection of Hāna Highway and Hoʻokele Street in Kahului.

A white 2005 Honda Civic sedan was traveling westbound within the inner lane of Hana Highway when it collided into Walsh, who was traveling southbound, crossing the highway, according to the police preliminary report.

Walsh was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room with life-threatening injures and later transferred to Kaiser Moanalua Hospital on Oʻahu.  

The operator of the Honda, a 54-year-old male from Haiku, was wearing his seatbelt and did not report any injuries. The air bags did not deploy in the Honda.

The involvement of drugs and alcohol are pending toxicology results.

