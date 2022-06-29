PC: OHA

Office of Hawaiian Affairs announced a $22,000 community grant that will increase access for Native Hawaiian schoolchildren and their families to culture-based education, behavioral and mental health services.

The grant will support Hoʻokākoʻo Corporation’s “Ke Awa Ho‘omalu (Safe Harbor)” program, which will be implemented at Kualapuʻu Preschool and Elementary on Molokaʻi, and Waimea Middle School on Hawaiʻi Island, a news release said.

Awards in the Community Grants – Education and ʻAhahui Grants categories totaling more than $600,000 are the first OHA grant awards to be announced this year. This is the first of four grant award cycles that OHA will conduct over the course of the year for the ‘Ahahui Grants program.

The OHA Community Grants – Education purpose is to support culture and community-based programming that utilize ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language) and nohona Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian way of life) to meet the educational needs of families and communities.

Additional education awards went to the Educational Services Hawaiʻi Foundation, a $180,000 grant to support their ‘Imi ‘Ike Learning Centers on Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island, Maui, Molokaʻi and Kauaʻi; and to Laʻiōpua 2020, a $141,000 award for its “Waʻa Project” on Hawaiʻi Island intended to close the educational achievement gap currently experienced by haumāna by improving their knowledge of Native Hawaiian language and culture and traditional learning systems.

The ‘Ahahui Grant program provides funding support to nonprofit organizations hosting a one-time community event that aligns with OHA’s strategic plan framework and provides significant benefits to the Native Hawaiian community.