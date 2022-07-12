A new bank campaign is seeking people to donate their loose change. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

Central Pacific Bank is encouraging people to hunt through their house, car, couch, piggy bank and anywhere else American coins might be found — and contribute them to its Change for Charity campaign.

During the campaign, which runs through Aug. 12, 100% of the donations will go to the Hawaiʻi Foodbank to fight hunger, with the Central Pacific Bank Foundation matching the community contributions up to $5,000, according to the bank’s press release.

The campaign also will help with the statewide coin shortage.

The loose change can be brought to Central Pacific Bank locations and dropped off with a bank teller. Non-customer donations also will be accepted.

All American pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters are accepted. Loose change is preferred, but rolled coins also will be accepted. Customers can receive a donation receipt.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Central Pacific Bank Retail Markets and Operations Executive Vice President Kisan Jo said the statewide coin shortage is an issue for the financial industry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“While digital transactions are the way of the future, we are still at a point where old-fashioned coins are necessary,” Jo said. “This is a great opportunity to break open the piggy bank and drop off your coins at any CPB branch. It will make a positive difference in the community.”

Hawai‘i Foodbank President & CEO Amy Marvin said food insecurity affects nearly 250,000 Hawai’i residents, including many of keiki and kūpuna.

Hawaiʻi Foodbank works directly with the Feeding America network and local distributors to secure large amounts of food below retail cost. Just $10 helps provide food for 21 meals. To learn more about Hawaii Foodbank’s mission to fight hunger please visit: HawaiiFoodbank.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information regarding the campaign, visit the Change for Charity webpage.