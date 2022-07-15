Products made by the nonprofit Lokelani ʻOhana will be sold at a fundraising concert at the Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku on July 23. Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be among the entertainers.

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku will be entertaining at a fundraiser at the Maui Coffee Attic on Saturday, July 23, to help the nonprofit Lokelani ʻOhana expand its services to adults with disabilities.

The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m.

ʻOhana executive director Christina Chang said the goal is to complete construction of a 1,650-foot educational workshop building at its farm in Waiheʻe. The building would be used for farm classes and as a place for Hawaiʻi creative arts.

The workshop building, Nā No’eau O Lokelani, will include ADA ramps and mounters. It will also provide classes for people in the community and those with disabilities, according to Chang.

Some of the people involved in the project have children with special needs, including Down syndrome, autism, and cerebral palsy.

Lokelani ʻOhana will be selling some value-added farm items, such as jellies and chocolate-dipped fruit products. It also creates jewelry and pillows with cotton grown at the farm.

The concert will be outdoors in the parking lot. The public is invited to bring chairs for seating. For more information including tickets, go to the mauicoffeeattic.com or lokelaniohana.org or call Christina at 808-344-4338.