UHMC campus aerial (2018) PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College via Marc Antosch.

The University of Hawai‘i Maui College has received accreditation for the next eight years from the WASC Senior College and University Commission.

The Commission’s decision was based on a campus visit last March, as well as supporting information and documentation prepared by Deans, a Faculty Coordinator, and their support staff–all led by Dean and Accreditation Liaison Officer, Laura Lees Nagle.

In all, it took 18 months to prepare for the review. The accreditation process is meant to ensure that colleges like UHMC have the resources, policies and practices to achieve their educational goals.

The Commission commended UHMC for its support of the greater community at large – citing the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination clinics as one example – the culture of collaboration among administrators, staff and faculty, student-centered focus, and clear communication about the college’s unique mission, goals and objectives.

“We’ve still got some work to do in certain areas like enrollment and student assessment and success data but I’m very happy about our accomplishment,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “One of the things I’m proudest of is the review team’s acknowledgement that UHMC is an integral part of our wider Maui Nui community.”