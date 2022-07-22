Hawaiʻi gas prices dropped very slightly for the week in most areas even as most other states experienced double-digit weekly price reductions, the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch.

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaiʻi is $5.59, which is one cent less than last week.

The average national price is $4.44, which is down 17 cents from a week ago, the Gas Watch said Thursday, July 21.

On Maui, in Kahului, the average price of $5.78 rose three cents higher than last week, eight cents higher than last month and $1.73 higher than a year ago, AAA Hawaiʻi said.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.83, which is two cents lower than week, four cents lower than last month, and $1.52 higher than a year ago.