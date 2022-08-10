This post was originally published on Maui Now’s sister site Big Island Now

Video courtesy of Hawaii News Now and KAPA radio.

KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching has been on air since 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, in an attempt to break the world record for longest continued broadcast at 261 hours. The radiothon has a goal to raise $50,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way.

As of this morning, Kahikina has raised about $25,000.

Kahikina has spent the past several days talking with United Way and their partner agencies. The dollars raised support the Hawai’i Island community by funding local programs and organizations that help families in need on the Big Island.

Kahikina is set to sign off on Friday at noon.

Click here to donate.