Shawn Medeiros, 55, of Kula. (File 2020) PC: Maui Police Department

A Kula man was arrested and held on $755,000 bail for allegedly opening fire at a Haʻikū home on Monday afternoon.

Police say 55-year-old Shawn Medeiros allegedly shot numerous rounds at the home before fleeing the area in a white BMW SUV. Officers responded to the incident at around 1:36 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

A preliminary investigation reveals the resident, a 55-year-old woman, was not home at the time.

Police say officers located 17 .223 caliber shell casings on the ground at the residence, and an All-Points Bulletin was issued for Medeiros’ arrest.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle on Crater Road in Kula at around 5:37 p.m., but the operator refused to comply, and a vehicle pursuit ensued from Crater Road through various side streets in Makawao, according to police.

Police say the pursuit ended at the man’s Kula residence, where the suspect was taken into custody as he allegedly attempted to flee on foot towards the home.

As a result of the pursuit, police say two minor motor vehicle accidents occurred: one on Maha Road in Makawao when Mederios struck another vehicle’s front bumper; and the other at suspect’s Kula home when Medeiros “abruptly stopped,” causing an MPD patrol vehicle to strike his vehicle from the rear.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators then executed a search warrant of Medeiros’ vehicle and home, resulting in the recovery of an AR-15 rifle and more than 400 cartridges of .223 caliber ammunition.

Medeiros was charged with one count each of: second degree attempted murder; first degree terroristic threatening; first degree criminal property damage; first degree reckless endangering; place to keep a loaded firearm; place to keep ammunition; carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a public highway; manufacturing, purchasing, or obtaining firearm parts to assemble a firearm with no serial number; ownership or possession prohibited; permit to acquire; registration, mandatory; carrying or use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony; and second degree resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle.

Medeiros remained in police custody at last report.