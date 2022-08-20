The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provided an update on the progress toward fulfilling the Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan, which is a part of the Maui Nui DMAP, from April 1 through June 30, 2022.

This update pertains to actions identified for Phase 2 implementation of the Lānaʻi DMAP. Only Phase 2 sub-actions are listed unless otherwise noted. There are 25 sub-actions in Phase 2, of which 19 (78%) are in progress, one has not been started, and four have been completed.

HTA provides funds to the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau/Maui Visitors & Convention Visitors Bureau for a Destination Manager to assist HTA in implementing the DMAP.

Lānaʻi Anchor Actions In Progress (Phase 2) as of June 2022:

Highlights of Lāna‘i DMAP Sub-Actions In Progress:

Based on the Lāna‘i Advisory Group’s recommendations, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau is working on a social media campaign, new messaging, developing collateral, and updating information on the gohawaii.com website. (E.1, F.1, F.3, F.4, F.5, F.6)

MVCB has been working with Expeditions – Lānaʻi Passenger Ferry to update the website with enhanced content and videos such as the Maui County Pledge, Mālama Hawai‘i videos, and Lāna‘i Guide App. (C.4, E.1, E.3, I.2)

The Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration Day took place on May 7 with 32 visitors in attendance. (E.2, G.2)

View the full Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan Spring 2022 Progress Report here.

The organization thanked MVCB, the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, and Office of the Mayor’s Community Liaison for Tourism for their support and partnership in moving the Lāna‘i DMAP actions forward. HTA also acknowledged the other state and county agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the visitor industry which have been integral to advancing the DMAP efforts.