Maui News

Maui Nui Destination Management Action Plan – Spring 2022 Progress Report for Lānaʻi

August 20, 2022, 9:15 AM HST
* Updated August 20, 7:15 AM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority provided an update on the progress toward fulfilling the Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan, which is a part of the Maui Nui DMAP, from April 1 through June 30, 2022.

This update pertains to actions identified for Phase 2 implementation of the Lānaʻi DMAP. Only Phase 2 sub-actions are listed unless otherwise noted. There are 25 sub-actions in Phase 2, of which 19 (78%) are in progress, one has not been started, and four have been completed.

HTA provides funds to the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau/Maui Visitors & Convention Visitors Bureau for a Destination Manager to assist HTA in implementing the DMAP.

Lānaʻi Anchor Actions In Progress (Phase 2) as of June 2022:

Highlights of Lāna‘i DMAP Sub-Actions In Progress:

  • Based on the Lāna‘i Advisory Group’s recommendations, Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau is working on a social media campaign, new messaging, developing collateral, and updating information on the gohawaii.com website. (E.1, F.1, F.3, F.4, F.5, F.6)
  • MVCB has been working with Expeditions – Lānaʻi Passenger Ferry to update the website with enhanced content and videos such as the Maui County Pledge, Mālama Hawai‘i videos, and Lāna‘i Guide App. (C.4, E.1, E.3, I.2)
  • The Mālama Lānaʻi Restoration Day took place on May 7 with 32 visitors in attendance. (E.2, G.2)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

View the full Lāna‘i Destination Management Action Plan Spring 2022 Progress Report here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The organization thanked MVCB, the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development, and Office of the Mayor’s Community Liaison for Tourism for their support and partnership in moving the Lāna‘i DMAP actions forward. HTA also acknowledged the other state and county agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the visitor industry which have been integral to advancing the DMAP efforts.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1High Bacteria Count Advisory Issued For Cove Park Maui 2Kulanihakoʻi High School Is Approved As New Kihei Campus Name 3Maui Breaks Heat Record For Fifth Time This Month Drought Worsens To Exceptional Level 4Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Haʻiku Shooting Held On 4m Bail 5Last Fishing And Diving Tournament 6Maui Police Commission Reviews Complaints Against Chief And Executive Staff