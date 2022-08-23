Hoʻokipa Beach Park. File photo courtesy County of Maui.

A new lifeguard tower will be installed Sept. 1 at Hoʻokipa Beach Park, and the park will be closed to the public on that day, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The park will reopen on Sept. 2 during normal hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The department appreciates the public’s patience and understanding while the project is ongoing.