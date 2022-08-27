Maui Arts & Entertainment

Hui Noʻeau fall class and workshop registration opens Sept. 1

August 27, 2022
Updated August 26
Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center. PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia

Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center will open registration for fall classs on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. This is for classes scheduled in October to December.

Registration is available online at huinoeau.com. Students registering by phone will be enrolled based on the order in which they are received. No email registrations will be accepted.

Adult classes and workshops include:

Youth classes:

Other Hui Happenings:

Mālama Wao Akua opening reception (File 2019) PC: Berkowitz via Hui Noʻeau

Mālama Wao Akua Opening Reception
Saturday, Sept. 10, 3-6 p.m.

Hui No‘eau and East Maui Watershed Partnership welcome the community to celebrate Mālama Wao Akua on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Mālama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is an annual juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe) and features artwork from Maui artists of all ages.

Enjoy art, music, food, and fun, including:

  • Live performances by George Kahumoku Jr., Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua and the Kalama ʻUkulele Band
  • Food from Marlow, Tight Tacos and drinks from Omena Coffee
  • Free art projects for keiki
  • Educational booths featuring local conservation groups
  • A first look at the 2022 Mālama Wao Akua Exhibition

This event is open to the public with free admission.

