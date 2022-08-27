Hui Noʻeau fall class and workshop registration opens Sept. 1
Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center will open registration for fall classs on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m. This is for classes scheduled in October to December.
Registration is available online at huinoeau.com. Students registering by phone will be enrolled based on the order in which they are received. No email registrations will be accepted.
Adult classes and workshops include:
- Color in Printmaking Workshop with Visiting Artist Robynn Smith, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lei Making Workshop: Rope Style Ti Leaf Lei with Rose Bailey, Friday, Sept. 16, 12 to 3 p.m.
- Jewelry Basics: Tube Setting: with Roberta Ann Weisenburg, Tuesday. Sept. 27, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Printmaking Basics: Collograph with Tia Brady, Sunday, Sept. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jewelry Basics: Cuttlefish Bone Casting Workshop with Roberta Ann Weisenburg, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Shape & Form in Metal with J.B. Rea, Thurs. Sept. 22 to Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Youth classes:
- My Little Potter and Me (ages 5-10) with Kēla Kahikina, Sun. Sept. 18 to Oct. 23, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Claymazing! Creative Ceramics for Keiki (Ages 5-10) with Kēla Kahikina, Sun. Sept. 18 to Oct. 16, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Other Hui Happenings:
Mālama Wao Akua Opening Reception
Saturday, Sept. 10, 3-6 p.m.
Hui No‘eau and East Maui Watershed Partnership welcome the community to celebrate Mālama Wao Akua on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Mālama Wao Akua (Caring for the Realm of the Gods) is an annual juried art exhibition celebrating the native species of Maui Nui (Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, Kaho‘olawe) and features artwork from Maui artists of all ages.
Enjoy art, music, food, and fun, including:
- Live performances by George Kahumoku Jr., Hālau Wehiwehi O Leilehua and the Kalama ʻUkulele Band
- Food from Marlow, Tight Tacos and drinks from Omena Coffee
- Free art projects for keiki
- Educational booths featuring local conservation groups
- A first look at the 2022 Mālama Wao Akua Exhibition
This event is open to the public with free admission.