Lānaʻi white goods event. PC: County of Maui / Facebook.

A Lānaʻi white goods, metals and e-waste collection event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management made the announcement, saying Lānaʻi residents may drop off their items at this one-day event.

Items accepted are refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, water heater, air-conditioning units, tires, batteries, household appliance, metal, propane tank, household appliances, metal, propane tanks, TV’s, computers, printers, copiers and monitors.

Business and commercial accounts will be charged a fee.

Residents should be prepared to unload their own items. Staff will be available to assist with large items that require a forklift.

For more information, call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at 808-351-3504.

For information about electronics recycling, call the County E-cycling hotline at 808-280-6460. For other information about this event, call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 808-270-6102.