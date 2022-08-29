Maui News

Hawaiʻi Nature Center opens enrollment for fall Nature Adventure Camp in ʻĪao Valley

August 29, 2022, 12:35 PM HST
* Updated August 29, 12:55 PM
Fall camp at ʻĪao. PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center

Hawaiʻi Nature Center offers a five-day nature exploration experience for Maui’s keiki, ages 6 to 11 in ʻĪao Valley.  Fall Nature Adventure Camp is now open for enrollment and will run from October 3 to 7, 2022.

Families can enroll at HawaiiNatureCenter.org and call 808-792-2608 with questions.

The five-day camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.  The program is led by environmental educators who specialize in outdoor exploration with hands-on education. 

Fall camp at ʻĪao. PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center
The theme for the week-long program is Maui’s Harmonious Hawaiian Habitats. Students will explore Hawaiian habitats through the rainforest of ʻĪao Valley and Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge to discover remarkable places where animals, plants, and humans make their home. Venture to streams and forests to learn about flora, fauna, and endangered water birds found in Hawaiʻi. Keiki will learn about Hawaiʻi’s culture of caring for the land and sea through educational activities and how to keep these habitats healthy and harmonious. 

Fall camp at Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge. PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center

Scholarships are available for children who attend Title One schools.  Cost is $340 (HNC members pay only $265). Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Maui is located at 875 ʻĪao Valley Road in Wailuku.  

Fall camp on Maui. PC: Hawaiʻi Nature Center

