Hawaiʻi Nature Center offers a five-day nature exploration experience for Maui’s keiki, ages 6 to 11 in ʻĪao Valley. Fall Nature Adventure Camp is now open for enrollment and will run from October 3 to 7, 2022.

Families can enroll at HawaiiNatureCenter.org and call 808-792-2608 with questions.

The five-day camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The program is led by environmental educators who specialize in outdoor exploration with hands-on education.

The theme for the week-long program is Maui’s Harmonious Hawaiian Habitats. Students will explore Hawaiian habitats through the rainforest of ʻĪao Valley and Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge to discover remarkable places where animals, plants, and humans make their home. Venture to streams and forests to learn about flora, fauna, and endangered water birds found in Hawaiʻi. Keiki will learn about Hawaiʻi’s culture of caring for the land and sea through educational activities and how to keep these habitats healthy and harmonious.

Scholarships are available for children who attend Title One schools. Cost is $340 (HNC members pay only $265). Hawaiʻi Nature Center on Maui is located at 875 ʻĪao Valley Road in Wailuku.

