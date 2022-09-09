Photo: Queen Elizabeth II at Washington Place with former Gov. George Ariyoshi. PC: Office of Gov. David Ige.

Hawaiʻi Governor David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi immediately until sunset on the day of interment as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

“The State of Hawaiʻi joins the nation and the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II. Many years ago, Hawaiʻi hosted the Queen at Washington Place. Her graciousness and her leadership will always be remembered,” said Gov. Ige.

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino also released a statement:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“On behalf of the people of the County of Maui, my wife Joycelyn and I extend our aloha and deepest sympathies to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and to the people of the United Kingdom. The Union Jack, on Hawaiʻi’s flag since 1816, is a symbol of the long friendship between our islands and the British Isles.

“Queen Elizabeth devoted her life to public service during good times and bad. Her ability to change with the times throughout her 70-year reign made her a relevant and beloved role model. Her lifelong commitment to her people is an inspiration to us all.”