Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union has donated $40,000 in grants to state public school teachers.

A total of 86 grants of up to $500 each were distributed to public school teachers on Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, and Oʻahu toward buying classroom supplies and enhancing student curriculums.

“We’re proud to continue to support these selfless teachers, and ultimately, the academic success of our students,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU.

Eligible teachers were asked to submit an application stating the needs of their classroom and how the funds will help improve student learning. The requests ranged from books to furniture and included art supplies, such as modeling clay, whiteboards, easels, and markers.

The Hawaiʻi State FCU has been issuing education grants to Hawaiʻi classrooms since 2009 and has dispersed more than 800 grants with a total value of more than $390,000.

The credit union has also awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships over the past 26 years to help students attend universities, colleges and trade schools in Hawaiʻi and the mainland.

For more information about the grants and scholarships, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.

