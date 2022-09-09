Hawaii Department of Transportation advises the public that there is a triennial training scenario planned at Lānaʻi Airport Airport today, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The triennial exercise is to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan during a simulated disaster scenario.

Besides airport personnel there will be other support agencies participating and HDOT wants to alert the public that emergency vehicles and personnel may be seen moving about the airport.

As part of the training exercise there could be a simulated aircraft crash and manikins used to portray victims.

