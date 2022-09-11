Dor Davidov. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Dor Davidov, 30, of Kīhei.

Davidov was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, by a family after failing to arrive home for several days. He was last seen on the morning of Sept. 7, 2022, in the area of Chang’s Beach in Mākena.

Calls to Davidov’s cell phone have proven unsuccessful as it has been turned off or in need of recharging.

Police provided a list of 12 different vehicles that Davidov may be operating, but did not explain the reason for the lengthy list, which includes:

Blue 2008 Honda SUV bearing Hawaiʻi License plates KZX-526

Grey 2014 Ford Escape bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LEP-177

Blue 2014 Subaru Crosstrek bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LKY-449

Silver 2016 Kia Sportage bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LFY-896

Black 2017 Mazda CX-5 bearing Hawaiʻi License plates TJS-127

White 2021 Nissan Rogue bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLL-827

Brown 2021 Subaru Forester bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-061

Black 2021 Subaru Forester bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-398

White 2021 Subaru Forester bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-062

Grey 2021 Mazda CX-30 bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-476

White 2021 Honda CR-V bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-8443

Black 2022 Nissan Rogue bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LMJ-636

Davidov is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown the type of clothing he was last wearing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davidov is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-029077.