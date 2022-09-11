Missing Person: Maui man last seen Sept. 7 in Mākena
The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of Dor Davidov, 30, of Kīhei.
Davidov was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, by a family after failing to arrive home for several days. He was last seen on the morning of Sept. 7, 2022, in the area of Chang’s Beach in Mākena.
Calls to Davidov’s cell phone have proven unsuccessful as it has been turned off or in need of recharging.
Police provided a list of 12 different vehicles that Davidov may be operating, but did not explain the reason for the lengthy list, which includes:
- Blue 2008 Honda SUV bearing Hawaiʻi License plates KZX-526
- Grey 2014 Ford Escape bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LEP-177
- Blue 2014 Subaru Crosstrek bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LKY-449
- Silver 2016 Kia Sportage bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LFY-896
- Black 2017 Mazda CX-5 bearing Hawaiʻi License plates TJS-127
- White 2021 Nissan Rogue bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLL-827
- Brown 2021 Subaru Forester bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-061
- Black 2021 Subaru Forester bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-398
- White 2021 Subaru Forester bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-062
- Grey 2021 Mazda CX-30 bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-476
- White 2021 Honda CR-V bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LLW-8443
- Black 2022 Nissan Rogue bearing Hawaiʻi License plates LMJ-636
Davidov is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown the type of clothing he was last wearing.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davidov is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-029077.