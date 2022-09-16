The US Environmental Protection Agency announced that funding from the federal government for water infrastructure improvements has been awarded to states across the country.

More than $31 million in capitalization grants from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have been awarded to Hawai‘i through the State Revolving Funds program, and additional grants are forthcoming. The grants mark the first significant distribution of water infrastructure funds, according to the EPA.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates more than $50 billion to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution, and safeguard vital waterways.

EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said the fund will help to provide clean, reliable and safe water to communities. He said that thanks to the funding the EPA is “repairing aging water infrastructure, replacing lead service lines, cleaning up contaminants, and making our communities more resilient in the face of floods and climate impacts.”

Governor David Ige said he is grateful for the funding. “This historic level of investment from the federal government will be used to provide safe drinking water to residents of Hawai‘i and ensure aging wastewater infrastructure, including cesspools, is replaced to protect public health and the environment,” he said.

“Ensuring that people have access to clean, safe drinking water while also protecting our environment from wastewater contamination is critical to healthy, thriving communities,” said Senator Mazie K. Hirono. She said the additional federal funding will help prevent flooding, protect waterways, and ensure the health and wellbeing of communities across the state.