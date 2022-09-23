Dive with Harmony is providing free SCUBA gear for certified divers who want to help with the reef cleanup on Saturday. Photo Courtesy: Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute

To celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day, DIve with Harmony and the Maui Ocean Center are holding a beach/reef cleanup on Sept. 24 at the Keālia Coastal Boardwalk beside Maʻalaea Bay.

It starts at 8 a.m.

People who want to participate in either the reef cleanup or the beach cleanup should RSVP to Chanel at [email protected]

Dive with Harmony will provide SCUBA gear at no charge on a first-come, first-serve basis. RSVP to @divewithharmony (Instagram) if you need gear.

The Keālia Coastal Boardwalk is a beautiful tranquil walkway and bird sanctuary in the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge.

