Beach/Reef Cleanup at Keālia Coastal Boardwalk, Maʻaleaea Bay on Saturday
To celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day, DIve with Harmony and the Maui Ocean Center are holding a beach/reef cleanup on Sept. 24 at the Keālia Coastal Boardwalk beside Maʻalaea Bay.It starts at 8 a.m.
People who want to participate in either the reef cleanup or the beach cleanup should RSVP to Chanel at [email protected]Dive with Harmony will provide SCUBA gear at no charge on a first-come, first-serve basis. RSVP to @divewithharmony (Instagram) if you need gear.
The Keālia Coastal Boardwalk is a beautiful tranquil walkway and bird sanctuary in the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge.
