Maui News

Missing spear fisherman found unresponsive at Nākālele

September 26, 2022, 3:09 PM HST
* Updated September 26, 3:18 PM
A 47-year-old Pukalani man was found unresponsive during a search at Nākālele Point on Sunday morning.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for a report of a missing diver in the area. Authorities say the man was diving/spearfishing before he went missing.

Officials with the Maui Fire Department say Ocean Safety personnel arrived on scene via Jetski, and located the man, unresponsive in the water.

The victim was taken to Honokōhau Bay, and then transferred to awaiting Medics.

Despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to department reports.

Crews responding to the scene included: Engine 11, Rescue 10 aboard on Air 1, and Ocean Safety – Jetski 11. Crews concluded response at 11:05 a.m.

Conditions on scene included light winds and relatively calm seas.

Comments

