Five people displaced by cottage fire in Haʻikū

October 1, 2022, 6:55 AM HST
* Updated October 1, 7:01 AM
Haʻikū fire (9.30.22). PC: Maui Fire Department.

Five people were displaced following a structure fire in Haʻikū on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, at a cottage on Haʻikū Road.

Maui fire officials say crews arrived on scene to find a working structure fire, in which the main cottage dwelling was fully involved, along with accessory structures.

Responding units included three Engine Companies, Rescue 10, Hazmat 10, and Tanker 10.

Residents were being assisted by the Red Cross.

One tenant sustained a minor burn injury to their leg, and was in good condition, according to department reports.

The fire was brought under control at around 4 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments

