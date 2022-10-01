Maui Business

Hawaiʻi State Energy Office seeks input on partnering opportunities

October 1, 2022, 8:00 AM HST
The Hawai‘i State Energy Office is seeking input on federal funding opportunities under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The IIJA was signed into law by President Biden on Nov. 15, 2021. The law authorizes $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending addressing clean energy and power, carbon capture and utilization, clean transportation, resiliency and more. 

“We have a historic opportunity in front of us to make Hawai‘i more clean energy resilient,” said Scott Glenn, Hawai‘i Chief Energy Officer. “We are looking for insight into potential partners who can help Hawaiʻi put our best foot forward and bring more federal dollars home to diversify our economy, provide more local jobs, help our frontline communities, and drive innovation and investment to address the climate crisis.” 

HSEO is surveying stakeholders in industry, non-governmental organizations, community organizations, and other governmental agencies to gather information that will help identify partnering opportunities and inform HSEO on possible Requests for Interest on competitive IIJA programs. HSEO seeks substantive input for successful IIJA-related partnering opportunities within state and federal rules and regulations. The survey deadline is Oct. 12, 2022. 

Additionally, HSEO has published an IIJA Tracker on its website to provide easy public access to energy related IIJA programs that are applicable to Hawai‘i. HSEO has identified about 100 potential funding opportunities to date.

Users can sort, filter, and download information in the tracker to find opportunities that they may want to pursue.

The tracker and survey are geared only to the IIJA at this time. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act also has potential funding opportunities for competitive grants and HSEO will provide details as they become available.

Comments

