Water outages scheduled Oct. 4 for work on Molokaʻi’s Hoʻolehua Water System

October 2, 2022, 9:00 AM HST
The 80-year-old Molokaʻi’s Hoʻolehua Water System is being upgraded. Photo Courtesy: Department of Hawaiian Home Lands

Due to work on the main water line of Molokaʻi’s Hoʻolehua Water System, there will be scheduled water outages.

Water service will be shut off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the areas of the Meyers properties, 1778 Kalae Highway, Department of Water Supply and Molokaʻi Ranch.

Residents in Kalamʻula are advised to conserve water. Upon reactivation, customers may experience low water pressure until the system is fully pressurized. Affected customers are asked to store water and adjust schedules accordingly.

The temporary water service interruption is a portion of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands’ $37 million capital improvement project to upgrade Molokaʻi’s 80-year-old Hoʻolehua Water System.

The department maintains four water systems statewide. Those water service areas are in Anahola, Kauaʻi; Hoʻolehua and Kalamaʻula, Molokaʻi; and Kawaihae and Puʻukapu, Hawaiʻi Island.

For more information, call 808-620-9500.  

