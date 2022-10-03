Maui News

Maui Adult Day Care Centers to benefit from ʻOhana Fuels community giving program

October 3, 2022, 7:49 AM HST
* Updated October 3, 7:58 AM
Maui Adult Day Care Centers has been selected as the 2022, 4th quarter recipient for the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel Up, Do Good” Community Giving Program.  

ʻOhana Fuels will donate a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased at any of their stations located on Maui from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022 to Maui Adult Day Care Centers.

“Through the “Holiday Season” we humbly ask for your support. Help Maui Adult Day Care Centers support our aging community and caregivers by stopping at any of eight ʻOhana Fuels service stations to fill your tank up with gas.  We would be so grateful for your support,” organization leaders said.

Maui Adult Day Care Centers has five locations throughout Maui County that provide adult day care services to adults in a safe, loving, family environment that embraces the needs of the aging population and provides ongoing support to families and caregivers throughout Maui County.

ʻOhana Fuels and Maui Adult Day Care Centers will also partner to do two car washes; the first on Saturday, Oct. 15, and another on Saturday, Dec. 10  from 8 a.m. to noon at 85 South Wākea Ave. in Kahului.  

ʻOhana Fuels is Hawaiʻi Petroleum’s retail brand with eight locations on Maui.

Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaii Petroleum said, “We value and would like to acknowledge the outstanding, compassionate work Maui Adult Day Care Centers does to serve our Maui ‘Ohana.  We look forward to providing continued support in the community through our ‘Fuel Up, Do Good’ program.”

Margie dela Cruz, Executive Director for Maui Adult Day Care Centers said, “We are sincerely and deeply grateful to ʻOhana Fuels, Hawaiʻi Petroleum for their commitment and for making a positive impact in our community through their partnerships and contributions to Maui Adult Day Care Centers and other nonprofits on Maui. We humbly ask the Maui community to come join us at the pumps to make this amazing gift to Maui Adult Day Care Centers a big success.”

