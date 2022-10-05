Maui News

500 pounds of school supplies donated to Molokaʻi keiki

October 5, 2022, 11:30 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The US Coast Guard transported the 500 pounds of donated school supplies to Molokaʻi. Photo Courtesy: Maui United Way

The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i.

The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them.

“It’s been great to see the community come together,” said Nick Winfrey, president and CPO of Maui United Way. “Our county representatives, the United States Coast Guard and our partners on Moloka’i all played an important role in ensuring these supplies made it to the keiki of Moloka’i.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All donations came from the Classic Cruisers event at Peggy Sues where Brayden Kitagawa, an 8th grader at Kalama Intermediate, dedicated his community service project.

During that drive, more than 1300 pounds of school supplies were collected for all of Maui County. 

To learn more about Maui United Way or to make a contribution, please visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 800-244-8787.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Haliʻimaile General Store Gannons Pacific View Restaurants Bought By Wyoming Group 2Arrest Made Following Robbery At Kahului Parking Lot 3Oceanfront Restaurant Names Lahaina Hospitality Veteran As General Manager 4Piʻilani Highway Closed At Nuʻu Bay Due To Flooding 5New Analysis Whats The Real Cost Of Mauis Proposed Charter Amendments 6Abandoned Home Destroyed By Fire In Kihei Maui