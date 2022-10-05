The US Coast Guard transported the 500 pounds of donated school supplies to Molokaʻi. Photo Courtesy: Maui United Way

The 10th Annual Tools for School Drive held by Maui United Way collected more than 500 pounds of school supplies for keiki on Moloka’i.

The US Coast Guard transported the supplies to the island and nonprofit Sustainable Moloka’i will work with the schools to distribute them.

“It’s been great to see the community come together,” said Nick Winfrey, president and CPO of Maui United Way. “Our county representatives, the United States Coast Guard and our partners on Moloka’i all played an important role in ensuring these supplies made it to the keiki of Moloka’i.”

All donations came from the Classic Cruisers event at Peggy Sues where Brayden Kitagawa, an 8th grader at Kalama Intermediate, dedicated his community service project.

During that drive, more than 1300 pounds of school supplies were collected for all of Maui County.

To learn more about Maui United Way or to make a contribution, please visit www.mauiunitedway.org or call 800-244-8787.