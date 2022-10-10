Maui News

Georgia company donates tee times at Royal Kaʻanapali for Lahaina junior/parent tournament

October 10, 2022
The Lahaina Junior Golf Parent & Child Kickoff Tournament was held at Royal Kaʻanapali golf course using donated tee times by a Georgia company. Photo Courtesy: Royal Kaʻanapali

Atlas Experiences, a Georgia-based marketing promotional company, was given full use of the Royal Ka’anapali golf course for the day last week after buying out the Hyatt Regency Maui for five nights.

The company’s guests teed it up in the afternoon and the fifth hole was used for a surprise evening concert by Darius Rucker, former leadman of Hootie & The Blowfish.

But with the morning going unused on the course, the company offered the tee times to the Lahaina Junior Golf Association.

The association used the free golf time to hold the Lahaina Junior Golf Parent & Child Kickoff Tournament, which enabled 132 players to compete in a special two-person scramble with one child and one adult per team. Lunches were provided by Roy’s.

“Their goodwill allowed West Maui families to create memories at Ka‘anapali that will last a lifetime,” said Susan Havens, director of sales and marketing at Ka‘anapali Golf Courses.

That evening, Atlas’ guests were treated to a surprise concert by and country music star, Darius Rucker, on the fifth fairway of Royal Ka‘anapali.

The Lahaina Junior Golf Association – one of Hawaiʻi’s leading youth sports programs – celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. The nonprofit focuses on educating life skills through golf, while offering a pathway for juniors to play many of the state’s premier courses.

In 2021, Ka‘anapali and Kapalua’s parent company, Troon, donated more than 200 tee times, discounted range balls and four paid work internships to juniors on Maui.

To learn more about the Lahaina Junior Golf Association, visit www.lahainajuniorgolf.org

Sponsored Content

