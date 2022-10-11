Hawai’i Voluntary Local Review. VC: Hawaii Green Growth Local2030 Hub

Mayor Michael Victorino will join Mayors Mitch Roth of Hawaii County and Derek Kawakami of Kauai and City & County of Honolulu Managing Director Michael Formby to discuss sustainability within their respective communities.

The panel is part of the Hawaiʻi Green Growth United Nations Local 2030 Hub Annual Partnership Event at the East-West Center’s Imin International Conference Center in Honolulu on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Panelists for “Take the Challenge-Hawaiʻi Leading the Transition to a Sustainable Future” will discuss challenges faced by the counties in their efforts to achieve the state’s climate, economic, and sustainability goals by 2030. Moderated by Tony Pipa, Brookings Institution Senior Fellow for Sustainable Development, the panel will also talk about the launch of county dashboards to track the Aloha State’s progress toward implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals under the Aloha+Challenge program.

“I’m really looking forward to this event to learn more from Hawaiʻi Green Growth’s public and private partners,” said Mayor Victorino. “Plus, middle school students from Kamehameha Schools will attend so they can help the four mayors develop a communications strategy to promote the relaunch of the Aloha+Challenge. I really love to work with young people because they’re so creative and deeply committed to Hawaiʻi’s future.”

Mayor Victorino established the Maui County Office of Climate Change, Resiliency and Sustainability to help navigate through sea-level rise, severe natural disasters and other changes caused by climate change. The Office’s upcoming Climate Action & Resiliency Plan aligns with Hawaiʻi+Challenge Sustainability Goals and the state’s goal to achieve 70% energy independence by 2030.