Maui News
New slides to be installed at Kalakupua Playground in Haʻiku
A
A
A
New slides will be installed at the Kalakupua Playground in Haiku from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2022. The playground will close during installation work. It will reopen Oct. 22.
The playground is located at the Fourth Marine Division Memorial Park, which will remain open during the slide installation.
Department officials extended appreciation to the public for their patience and understanding.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments