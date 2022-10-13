Maui News

New slides to be installed at Kalakupua Playground in Haʻiku

October 13, 2022, 5:11 PM HST
Kalakupua playground, file photo by Wendy Osher.

New slides will be installed at the Kalakupua Playground in Haiku from Oct. 17 to Oct. 21, 2022. The playground will close during installation work. It will reopen Oct. 22.

The playground is located at the Fourth Marine Division Memorial Park, which will remain open during the slide installation.

Department officials extended appreciation to the public for their patience and understanding.

