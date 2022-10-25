A visitor who was part of a scuba diving tour died after being found unresponsive in waters off of Lānaʻi on Saturday morning.

The man has since been identified by Maui police as 62-year-old Mark Sundermeier of Blair, Nebraska.

Emergency response crews responded to a report of an unresponsive man at Mānele Small Boat Harbor at around 10:26 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Police say the man was part of dive tour near the dive area known as “Knob Hill.”

Upon conducting a roll call onboard, tour staff discovered the man was missing, according to police. The man was located several minutes later, unresponsive in the water, according to department reports.

Life-saving measures were performed once the man was onboard; however, police say those measures proved unsuccessful.

Officials with the Maui Fire Department say firefighters assisted medics with CPR, and moving the patient from the vessel to an ambulance. The victim was declared dead at the scene by Medics, according to fire officials.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and an autopsy has been scheduled.