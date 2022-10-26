Maui News

FY 2024 community budget meetings: Lānaʻi on Nov. 2, and Lahaina, Nov. 3

October 26, 2022, 4:37 AM HST
Community Budget Meeting. File Photo: Ryan Piros / County of Maui

The last community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2024, hosted by Mayor Michael Victorino and his administration, are set for Lānaʻi  at the Hale Kupuna O Lānaʻi, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 3:30 p.m., and at the Lahaina West Maui Kaunoa Senior Center on Thursday, Nov. 3, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Community members are welcome to provide input as Mayor Victorino begins formulating the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.

“I value the opportunity for our community members to share their thoughts on the services and programs provided by the County, and how their taxpayer dollars are spent,” said Victorino. “Suggestions from the public help us prioritize what is best for our community, and understand how to better serve our residents. I welcome everyone to participate in any of the meetings and follow us through the next budget cycle.”

Each community meeting will begin with an overview of the current budget, followed by various departments recapping updates.

Tables will be set up to allow directors and staff from each County department to meet with members of the public, hear budget-related needs, listen to concerns and answer questions about various County-related issues. Community members with an interest in the County budget are encouraged to attend any of the budget community meetings to offer input, either as individuals or on behalf of an organization. Both written and verbal comments will be accepted.

For more information on the community meetings, contact the County of Maui Budget Office at 808-270-7855 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/Budget.

