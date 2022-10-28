Maui News

Hawaiʻi Democrats condemn attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

October 28, 2022, 12:27 PM HST
Hawai‘i Democrats are speaking out against this morning’s break in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and the attack on on her husband, Paul.

During a press briefing this morning, San Francisco police said the attack occurred at around 2:27 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Upon police arrival, officers witnessed the suspect violently assault Pelosi’s husband with a hammer, according to authorities. The 43-year-old suspect was arrested on attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several additional felonies.

The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the overnight, break-in, according to a joint statement issued by the United States Capitol Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Francisco Police.

Multiple media outlets say the suspect yelled out, “Where’s Nancy?” during the encounter.

Dennis Jung, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i issued a statement condemning the attack and sending aloha to Paul Pelosi for a quick recovery. “This attack on the third highest ranking member of our government is a direct result of the failure of the GOP to deescalate the right wing extremist elements of their party,” he said.

He further called upon local Republicans to publicly condemn the assassination attempt as well.

“Violence has no place in our public discourse,” he said.

