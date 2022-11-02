Maui News

Hawaiʻi Island man faces charges for alleged harassment of Hawaiian monk seal

November 2, 2022, 12:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A 52-year-old man was cited Tuesday by a trio of State and federal agencies after his dog was captured on videotape harassing a Hawaiian monk seal at Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park on Oct. 10.

Law enforcement agencies are not identifying the individual involved, due to past experience in which people cited for seal harassment received multiple death threats via social media. Authorities did say the man recently relocated to Hawai‘i from the mainland.

  • Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022)
  • Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022)
  • Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022)
  • Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022)
  • Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022)
  • Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022)
  • Kaloko-Honokōhau monk seal harassment (Oct. 10, 2022)

A witness videotaped the dog running up on the seal and barking at it. It took several weeks for authorities to track the dog’s owner down. This week he was cited for the following:

  • By the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) for:
    • Take, harassment of endangered and threatened species under State law
    • Permitting a dog to stray (no leash) under Hawai‘i County Code
  • By National Park Service (NPS) law enforcement:
    • Failure to restrain a pet (dog off leash)
    • Disturbing of wildlife activities
  • By NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement (OLE):
    • Violation of the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For the State and Hawai‘i County charges the man has a court appearance scheduled in Kona District Court on Jan. 26, 2023.

On the NPS petty misdemeanor charges he can pay fines of $80 and $130 respectively, for the two violations, to avoid going to court.

For NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement, charges are civil in nature, and penalties will be assessed, or determined, in accordance with NOAA’s Penalty Policy.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The law enforcement agencies caution that resting monk seals are powerful animals and could easily hurt or kill an off-leash dog. “Not to mention,” DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla said, “monk seals are protected by a multitude of state and federal laws, as this individual learned.”

Anyone who spots wildlife harassment is asked to report it to the 24-hour DOCARE hotline at 643-DLNR or via the free DLNRTip app. Videos and photographs are helpful to authorities in identifying suspects.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Man Dies Found Unresponsive On Pali Trail 2Department Of Health Cites Six Companies For Air Permit Violations 3Lahainas Halloween Is Back But On Smaller Scale Due To Maui Police Officer Shortage 4Paniolo Hall Of Fame To Induct Nine New Members 5Speed Is Suspected As A Factor In A Fatal Crash That Claimed The Life Of A Lahaina Man 6Injured Visitor Airlifted From Makamakaʻole Trail