Throughout the month of November, T S Restaurants and its eight locations in Hawaiʻi are collecting donations in support of Hawaiʻi Foodbank.

The restaurants will provide donors with up to $50 in food and beverage certificates.

“With food prices rising and one in six Hawaiʻi residents struggling with hunger, it’s important we contribute in any way we can,” said Dylan Ching, T S Restaurants’ vice president of operations for Hawaiʻi. “As a community-focused company, we want to make sure everyone in our ʻohana gets the nutrition they need and deserve.”

There are two ways to participate in T S Restaurants’ November drive:

For every dollar donated, receive a food and beverage certificate in the same dollar amount (up to $50) to dine at the restaurant.

For every five food items donated, receive a $10 food and beverage certificate to dine at the restaurant (up to $50 in certificates).

Donations must be made in person via the restaurant-provided QR code to receive the food and beverage certificate.

“We are in a very challenging time right now because inflation is hitting everyone hard,” said Amy Miller Marvin, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Foodbank. “Not only is it making our own operating costs more challenging, but it is also contributing to a persistently high demand for food assistance. This help comes at a very important time.”

Each restaurant has an individual fundraising goal of $10,000 for a grand total of $80,000—enough to provide food for 168,000 meals. Most needed items include canned proteins, canned meals, canned fruits and vegetables, and five- to 10-pound bags of rice.

Participating restaurants:

Maui

Kauai

Oahu

All funds raised and food donated will stay on each island and will be used to support the island food banks’ various initiatives to keep their communities from going hungry.