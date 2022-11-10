Being a family caregiver is one of the toughest and most rewarding things that anyone can do for a parent or loved one. There’s generally no pay. The hours are long and the work is demanding.

But more than 157,000 people in Hawaiʻi do it. To help them, AARP Hawaiʻi is holding Caregiver to Caregiver workshops with free breakfast across the state in November, National Family Caregivers Month. The Maui workshop will be on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel, 170 W Kaahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

“As a family caregiver for my mom, I know how difficult it is to balance work, caregiving and life in general,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, state director for AARP Hawaiʻi. “It makes a big difference to be able to talk to other caregivers about the challenges we face and to know that you are not alone.

“If you attend our workshops, you’ll meet other caregivers and learn about resources available to you from the state, county and AARP. Plus if you register in advance, you’ll get a free breakfast on us.”

To find out more and register for a workshop near you, go to https://events.aarp.org/care11-17. You can also register by phone at 877-926-8300. To learn about all the events AARP is offering, go to aarp.org/hi or the AARP Hawaiʻi Facebook page and click on Upcoming Events.

The events are co-sponsored by the Hawaiʻi Community Caregiver Network, Hawaiʻi Island Adult Care, Maui County Office on Aging and the Aloha Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.