Governor-elect Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green was scheduled to depart for Japan on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, to meet with government officials and travel industry partners to promote travel and business between Hawaiʻi and Japan.

“Destination management is essential to ensuring the Hawaiian culture and our environment are respected. We know that Japanese visitors are often very considerate and travel with a sense of aloha,” said Governor-elect Green. “Japan is an important international partner with deep ties to the islands and we look forward to strengthening our connection.”

Governor-elect Green is traveling with Jaime Green. They are scheduled to return on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 to continue important transition work with their team.

While the Green is traveling for three days to promote travel and commerce between Japan and Hawaiʻi, the Transition Team led by Hilton Raethel, Brooke Wilson, Josh Wisch, Jennifer Diesman, Blake Oshiro, and Andy Winer will be working to review and intake resumes and applications for critical positions and appointments in the Green administration.

Applications for positions in the cabinet, staff, and for appointments to state boards and commissions will continue to be received through GreenTransition2022.org and will be considered as they are received.

Governor-elect Green will be officially inaugurated on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at noon.