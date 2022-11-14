Maui Food Bank. File photo by Wendy Osher.

Shoppers can help put food on the table for Hawai‘i residents facing hunger this holiday season with the annual Check-Out Hunger program from Hawai‘i Foodbank.

This year’s program will take place in supermarkets on Maui, O‘ahu and Kaua‘i from today through Jan. 20, 2023.

Check-Out Hunger makes it easy for shoppers to make a difference in the lives of local families by giving the gift of food this holiday season. To participate, shoppers can add a $5, $10 or $20 donation to their grocery bill when they check out at participating grocery stores.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Participating stores:

Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors on Maui and O‘ahu

Tamura’s Markets on Maui and O‘ahu

Times Supermarkets on Maui, O‘ahu and Kaua‘i

Big Save Stores on Kaua‘i

Don Quijote Stores on O‘ahu

Shima’s Market on O‘ahu

Tamura Supermarket on O‘ahu (Wai‘anae)

“Each year, the Check-Out Hunger program raises valuable funds to help support our mission to nourish our ‘ohana,” said Hawai‘i Foodbank President and CEO Amy Miller Marvin. “We’re so grateful for all of the participating stores and their generous customers for stepping in each holiday season to help provide meals to those in need.”

Contributions made during Check-Out Hunger will remain on the island on which they were collected in order to assist local keiki, kūpuna and families. Donations will be made to one of the following local food banks: Hawai‘i Foodbank on O‘ahu, Maui Food Bank and Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Since its launch in 1993, the Check-Out Hunger program has raised more than $3 million.