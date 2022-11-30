Maui News

One of last Hawaiian honeycreepers of its kind from Kauaʻi dies on Maui, DLNR says

November 30, 2022, 1:52 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

‘Akikiki. PC: DLNR Hawai’i.

One of the last remaining Hawaiian ‘akikiki birds endemic to Kauaʻi died recently on Maui, according to a joint statement Tuesday by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. 

The bird, named Carrot, was likely killed by a common pathogen or fungal infection, the news release said.  

Carrot was brought Sept. 2 to the Maui Bird Conservation Center managed by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The decision to bring the bird into human care was a “last-resort measure due to the species’ imminent extinction in the wild,” the release said. 

Carrot was believed to be one of the only remaining ‘akikiki in the Halehaha region on Kauaʻi. The bird is a small pale gray and white honeycreeper that dates back to 1887.

Species reintroductions are incredibly difficult and always fraught with setbacks, the statement added. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Though we are saddened by this loss, it highlights one of the many challenges we face with species recovery efforts,” it said. “We remain undaunted and continue making plans for bringing ‘akikiki and their eggs into a breeding facility with the hope of raising a large enough population to reintroduce birds back into their native habitats, once malaria is under control.” 

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Maui Flood Warning Until 11 P M 2Leading Edge Of Mauna Loa Lava Flow Crosses Old Kona Highway 3Mauna Loa Volcano Warning Issued As Eruption Begins At Mokuaweoweo Summit 4Unzipping Of The Northeast Rift Zone Mauna Loa Eruption Creates Lava Fountains 5Hvo Mauna Loa Flow Is Similar To 1984 Eruption Long Term Forecast Discussed 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 30 2022