Nexamp will host virtual community meetings in January to discuss two planned Community Based Renewable Energy shared solar projects on Maui. The projects include:

Makawao Solar, proposed to be built off Haleakalā Highway above King Kekaulike High School; and

Pi’iholo Road Solar, proposed for construction near lower Pi’iholo Road.

Nexamp will share information about the CBRE projects. The virtual webinars will include an explanation of CBRE, how CBRE works, and project overviews. There will also be a question, answer, and comment session with the project team. All public comments and questions will be filed with the Public Utilities Commission.

The virtual meeting for Makawao Solar takes place Jan. 12 , 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Interested participants can register in advance online at: https://bit.ly/3VJo7Ds

A project overview of the planned Pi'iholo Road Solar project will be shared during a virtual meeting, Jan. 11, 2022, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Registration is available online at: http://bit.ly/3VG7rxa

Both projects are designed to support the island’s and Hawaii’s goal of being 100% renewable by 2045. The projects are expected to generate clean power, build grid reliance, and offer lower electricity costs to participants. It is part of the CBRE low-to-moderate-income shared solar program in which community members who meet certain LMI income requirements are eligible to enroll.

Founded in 2007 by two US Army veterans, Nexamp has been pursuing its mission for over a decade – to build the future of energy that is clean, simple, and accessible. Today Nexamp offers solar and energy storage solutions.

