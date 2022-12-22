First Tee Hawaiʻi Junior Golf.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, in conjunction with First Tee – Hawaiʻi, will host a fun and interactive event for Junior golfers of all skill levels.

Hosted by Golf Channel and NBC commentator and Hawaiʻi’s own Mark Rolfing this event is

complimentary and open to kids of all ages.

The event will be held on Monday, Jan. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the Kāʻanapali Golf Courses Driving

Range.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In addition to instruction by PGA Professionals and First Tee – Hawaiʻi coaches, there will be contests, prizes, shave ice and entertainment.

To RSVP go to: kaanapaligolfcourses.com/events.

The event is sponsored in part by Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association, First Tee – Hawaiʻi,

Kāʻanapali Golf Courses and Sentry Tournament of Champions.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For additional information on the HSJGA/First Tee – Hawaiʻi or the Ala Wai Golf Center,

email [email protected]