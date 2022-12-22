First Tee Hawaiʻi and Sentry Tournament of Champions free Junior Golf Event
The Sentry Tournament of Champions, in conjunction with First Tee – Hawaiʻi, will host a fun and interactive event for Junior golfers of all skill levels.
Hosted by Golf Channel and NBC commentator and Hawaiʻi’s own Mark Rolfing this event is
complimentary and open to kids of all ages.
The event will be held on Monday, Jan. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at the Kāʻanapali Golf Courses Driving
Range.
In addition to instruction by PGA Professionals and First Tee – Hawaiʻi coaches, there will be contests, prizes, shave ice and entertainment.
To RSVP go to: kaanapaligolfcourses.com/events.
The event is sponsored in part by Hawaiʻi State Junior Golf Association, First Tee – Hawaiʻi,
Kāʻanapali Golf Courses and Sentry Tournament of Champions.
For additional information on the HSJGA/First Tee – Hawaiʻi or the Ala Wai Golf Center,
email [email protected]