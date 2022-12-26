PC: PaulyShore.com

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Hawaiʻi’s shores for standup comedy shows, including a performance at 7 p.m.. Jan. 5 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s McCoy Studio Theater.

Chino LaForge and Ted Anderson will be special guests, a news release said. Tickets are $49.50 plus service charges available by contacting the MACC via phone, online or in person at the box office.

Shore is performing Jan. 3 in Honolulu, Jan. 6 on the Big Island and Jan. 7 on Kauaʻi.

Shore rose to stardom in 1990 when his MTV show “Totally Pauly” won fans and ran for six years, the release said. From there, he led a one-hour HBO comedy special, “Pauly Does Dallas,” and starred in films, including “Jury Duty,” “In the Army Now,” “Bio-Dome,” “Encino Man,” “Son In Law,” and “A Goofy Movie.”

Shore produced and starred in several of his own projects, such as “Pauly Shore is Dead,” as well as the comedy specials “Vegas is My Oyster” on Showtime starring Andy Dick, Tom Green, Bobby Lee, and “Pauly-Tics” on Showtime starring Herman Cain and Larry King.

In 2014, he released “Pauly Shore Stands Alone,” a true-life road documentary that follows Pauly as he performs in obscure towns throughout Wisconsin while dealing with his personal life. It appeared on Showtime and is available on Amazon Prime and YouTube.

In 2020, Shore starred in the movie “Guest House”, which is currently streaming on Netflix (digital and on-demand). He also starred in Lionsgates’ animated film “The Little Penguin: Pororo’s Dinosaur Island Adventure.”

The comedian appeared in the 2021 indie feature How it Ends starring Whitney Cummings, Olivia Wilde, Nick Kroll and more.

Shore has a bi-weekly five minute workout show called Sweatin with the Wiez. Every other week, the actor uploads music videos with his band ‘Pauly Shore and The Crusty’s, which can be seen on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.