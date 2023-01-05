Maui News

AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas Prices Hold Steady To Start 2023

January 5, 2023, 2:32 PM HST
After some sizable gas price drops at the end of the year, pump prices are now holding steady throughout most of the state, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. 

The average regular unleaded gas price for Hawaii is $5.02, one cent lower than last Thursday. The average national price is $3.29, which is 13 cents higher than a week ago.

In Kahului, the average price of $5.05 is 21 cents lower than last month.

The average price is $4.97 in Honolulu, $4.98 in Hilo and $5.41 in Līhuʻe.

“This year began with some drops in oil prices due to lower demand from heavy winter storms throughout the U.S. and worldwide economic concerns,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “If that trend continues this month, Hawaiʻi could see some additional gas price drops.”

AAA members can also take advantage of discounted gas prices at participating Shell gas stations by joining the Shell Fuel Rewards® program.

