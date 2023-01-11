Hoʻokipa Beach Park during past high surf warning. File photo credit: Ryan Piros / County of Maui.

The County of Maui announced the closure of Baldwin Beach Park and Hoʻokipa Beach Park in Pāʻia today in anticipation of an extra-large north-northwest swell forecast by the National Weather Service.

Gates to the two beach parks will remain locked this morning while the County of Maui Parks and Recreation Department and Emergency Management Agency closely monitor and assess impacts from the high surf throughout the day.

A high surf warning was issued Tuesday morning by the National Weather Service forecasting surf of 40 to 50 feet along north-facing shores, with possible impacts that include ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches and periodically overtopping vulnerable coastal roadways.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The public is advised to stay away from the shoreline along affected coasts and to take precautionary measures.