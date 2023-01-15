Maui News

Hāna, Molokaʻi community health centers among 5 to receive millions in federal money

January 15, 2023, 10:00 AM HST
Hāna Health is a federally qualified community health center. PC: HCF

Community health centers on Maui, Molokaʻi, Oʻahu and Hawai’i island will receive more than $8.15 million in federal funding to support health care service delivery to underserved communities across the state, Hawai’i U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced recently.

CHCs provide comprehensive, quality health care services to medically underserved communities and vulnerable populations, according to a statement.

The five grantees are Hāna Community Health Center, Kalihi-Palama Health Center, Waimanalo Health Center, Molokaʻi ʻOhana Health Care Inc. (Molokaʻi Community Health Center) and Hamakua Health Center.

Hāna Community Health Center will receive $1,233,746; Kalihi-Palama Health Center will receive $2,846,540; Waimanalo Health Center will receive $1,733,204; Molokaʻi Community Health Center will receive $1,005,059; and Hamakua Health Center will receive $1,332,369.

“Community health centers help ensure that everyone, especially rural and underserved communities, can access the health care services they need,” Hirono said in the statement. “These health centers provide crucial resources to people across Hawaii and the country who might otherwise not have access to quality health care. I will continue to support our CHCs and help secure the funding they need to serve communities on every island.”

