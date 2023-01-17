Maui Business

Hawaiʻi’s Mufi Hannemann, Peter Ingram on US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board

January 17, 2023, 1:21 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
3 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Mufi Hannemann (left) and Peter Ingram were appointed to the US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, and Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, have been appointed to a two-year term on the US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

The announcement of the 32 board members was made on Jan. 12 by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“Travel and tourism returned with force in 2022 as we opened up our country once again to visitors from around the globe,” Secretary Raimondo said in a press release. “Since day one of the Biden Administration, the Commerce Department has taken decisive actions to support this industry’s recovery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board plays a vital role in providing expert recommendations and industry insight to optimize the American travel experience. I look forward to working with new and returning members.”

The 32-member board serves as the advisory body to Secretary Raimondo and the Commerce Department on issues and concerns affecting the nation’s travel and tourism industry. Members represent the breadth of the American tourism industry, with representatives from state and city tourism authorities, airports and airlines, hotel chains, trade associations and labor.

Hannemann said he is “honored to represent the Hawaiian Islands in making our priorities known to the Secretary of Commerce.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

US Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said: “This outstanding and diverse group of leaders will provide invaluable expertise to Secretary Raimondo and the Commerce Department as the US addresses pressing issues to grow the travel industry. Having cooperation between industry and government is critical to establishing travel as an essential component of economic activity and job growth.”

Hannemann has headed the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association since 2015 and served as the organization’s executive from 2011 through 2012.

He has also served in various capacities with numerous other national organizations. While mayor of Honolulu, he chaired the US Conference of Mayors’ Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment and Sports Committee, which championed the inclusion of the tourism industry for the first time in the mayors’ “10-Point Plan for America’s Cities”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hannemann served as a White House Fellow in the office of then-Vice President George H. W. Bush. Prior to this appointment with the Department of Commerce, he was named by consecutive presidential administrations to posts with the US departments of Transportation, Labor, State and the Interior.

The US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board’s membership for the 2023-2024 term also includes:

  1. Reggie Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Cvent
  2. Balram Bheodari, Aviation General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
  3. Adam Burke, President and CEO, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board
  4. Brian Chesky, Cofounder and CEO, Airbnb
  5. Julie Coker, President and CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority
  6. Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico
  7. Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line
  8. Fred Felleman, Commissioner, Port of Seattle
  9. Liz Fitzsimmons, Managing Director, Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism and Film
  10. Matt Goldberg, President and CEO, Tripadvisor, Inc.
  11. Russ Hedge, President and CEO, Hostelling International USA
  12. Bill Hornbuckle, President and CEO, MGM Resorts International
  13. Stephanie Jones, Founder and CEO, Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance
  14. Andrew Leary, Director of Sustainable Tourism and Partnerships, Leave No Trace
  15. Eric Lipp, Founder and Executive Director, Open Doors Organization
  16. Casandra Matej, President and CEO, Visit Orlando
  17. Peter Millones, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Booking Holdings, Inc.
  18. Will Morey, President and CEO, The Morey Organization
  19. Tricia Primrose, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Communications & Public Affairs Officer, Marriott International
  20. Lana Ramos, Vice President, Marketing and Community Relations, Locally Grown Restaurants
  21. Carroll Rheem, Founder and CEO, iolite group
  22. Dan Richards, Founder and CEO, The Global Rescue Companies
  23. Adam Sacks, President, Tourism Economics
  24. John Sage, President, Accessible Travel Solutions
  25. Stephen Scherr, CEO, Hertz Corporation
  26. Greg Schulze, Senior Vice President, Strategic Travel Partners, Expedia
  27. Monica Smith, President and CEO, Southeast Tourism Society
  28. Jerry Tan, President and CEO, Tan Holdings
  29. Donald “D” Taylor, President, UNITE HERE
  30. Peter van Berkel, President, Travalco USA, Inc.

To read the announcement issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce, please visit this link: https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2023/01/secretary-raimondo-appoints-members-us-travel-and-tourism-advisory

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Small Plane Crash Molokai 2Rally Speaks Out Against Proposed Mosquito Release On Maui To Battle Avian Malaria 3Photos Maui Fire Crews Responded To Happy Valley Structure Fire 4Moon The Inspiring Injured Humpback Whale Hasnt Been Seen Since Early December 5Little Movement In Maui Oʻahu Gas Prices 6State Reps From Maui County Hold Key Positions In 2023 Legislative Session