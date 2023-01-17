Mufi Hannemann (left) and Peter Ingram were appointed to the US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

Mufi Hannemann, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association, and Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, have been appointed to a two-year term on the US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

The announcement of the 32 board members was made on Jan. 12 by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

“Travel and tourism returned with force in 2022 as we opened up our country once again to visitors from around the globe,” Secretary Raimondo said in a press release. “Since day one of the Biden Administration, the Commerce Department has taken decisive actions to support this industry’s recovery.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board plays a vital role in providing expert recommendations and industry insight to optimize the American travel experience. I look forward to working with new and returning members.”

The 32-member board serves as the advisory body to Secretary Raimondo and the Commerce Department on issues and concerns affecting the nation’s travel and tourism industry. Members represent the breadth of the American tourism industry, with representatives from state and city tourism authorities, airports and airlines, hotel chains, trade associations and labor.

Hannemann said he is “honored to represent the Hawaiian Islands in making our priorities known to the Secretary of Commerce.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

US Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman said: “This outstanding and diverse group of leaders will provide invaluable expertise to Secretary Raimondo and the Commerce Department as the US addresses pressing issues to grow the travel industry. Having cooperation between industry and government is critical to establishing travel as an essential component of economic activity and job growth.”

Hannemann has headed the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association since 2015 and served as the organization’s executive from 2011 through 2012.

He has also served in various capacities with numerous other national organizations. While mayor of Honolulu, he chaired the US Conference of Mayors’ Tourism, Arts, Parks, Entertainment and Sports Committee, which championed the inclusion of the tourism industry for the first time in the mayors’ “10-Point Plan for America’s Cities”.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hannemann served as a White House Fellow in the office of then-Vice President George H. W. Bush. Prior to this appointment with the Department of Commerce, he was named by consecutive presidential administrations to posts with the US departments of Transportation, Labor, State and the Interior.

The US Travel and Tourism Advisory Board’s membership for the 2023-2024 term also includes:

Reggie Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Cvent Balram Bheodari, Aviation General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Adam Burke, President and CEO, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board Brian Chesky, Cofounder and CEO, Airbnb Julie Coker, President and CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico Christine Duffy, President, Carnival Cruise Line Fred Felleman, Commissioner, Port of Seattle Liz Fitzsimmons, Managing Director, Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism and Film Matt Goldberg, President and CEO, Tripadvisor, Inc. Russ Hedge, President and CEO, Hostelling International USA Bill Hornbuckle, President and CEO, MGM Resorts International Stephanie Jones, Founder and CEO, Cultural Heritage Economic Alliance Andrew Leary, Director of Sustainable Tourism and Partnerships, Leave No Trace Eric Lipp, Founder and Executive Director, Open Doors Organization Casandra Matej, President and CEO, Visit Orlando Peter Millones, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Booking Holdings, Inc. Will Morey, President and CEO, The Morey Organization Tricia Primrose, Executive Vice President and Chief Global Communications & Public Affairs Officer, Marriott International Lana Ramos, Vice President, Marketing and Community Relations, Locally Grown Restaurants Carroll Rheem, Founder and CEO, iolite group Dan Richards, Founder and CEO, The Global Rescue Companies Adam Sacks, President, Tourism Economics John Sage, President, Accessible Travel Solutions Stephen Scherr, CEO, Hertz Corporation Greg Schulze, Senior Vice President, Strategic Travel Partners, Expedia Monica Smith, President and CEO, Southeast Tourism Society Jerry Tan, President and CEO, Tan Holdings Donald “D” Taylor, President, UNITE HERE Peter van Berkel, President, Travalco USA, Inc.

To read the announcement issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce, please visit this link: https://www.commerce.gov/news/press-releases/2023/01/secretary-raimondo-appoints-members-us-travel-and-tourism-advisory