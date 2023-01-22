Maui News

Hawaiʻi attorney general joins group to back N.Y. rules restricting guns in ‘sensitive places’

January 22, 2023, 2:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Anne Lopez hawaii attorney general
Anne Lopez, Hawaiʻi attorney general. PC: Courtesy

Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez joined a coalition of 15 attorneys general supporting the constitutionality of New York’s concealed-carry laws.

“Common-sense firearms laws — like New York’s rules prohibiting guns in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings — are constitutional and effective,” Lopez said in a news release. “Laws like these have a crucial role to play in protecting the public from the serious risks of gun violence.”

Lopez and the coalition are asking the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to reverse a lower court decision that preliminarily enjoined certain aspects of New York’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In an amicus brief filed in Antonyuk v. Nigrelli, the coalition argues that the CCIA’s provisions — which include new concealed-carry license requirements and restrictions on carrying firearms in certain sensitive places such as schools, public parks, and airports — are constitutional. 

The coalitionfurther argues that licensing requirements offer a common-sense way to ensure that guns are not carried by individuals who demonstrably lack the character or temperament necessary to be entrusted with a deadly weapon.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen, known as the Bruen case, litigation challenging gun relations has increased dramatically nationwide.  

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In Hawaiʻi, the Department of the Attorney General has been vigorously defending challenges to important firearm regulations, including Hawaiʻi’s lawful regulations prohibiting the possession of assault pistols and large capacity magazines, the release said.

Joining Lopez in filing the brief are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, the Northern Mariana Islands, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Flipped Truck Snarls Saturday Morning Traffic Along Pali Section Of Honoapiʻilani Highway 2Over Here You Still Get Aloha Maui Man Helps Elderly Couple Stranded On Hana Highway 3Leader Of Maui Countys Only Acute Care Hospital Says He Will Step Down This Spring 4Breaking States Highest Court Decides Alice Lee Won Maui County Council Seat 5New Swell Brings 35 45 Foot Surf Along North Facing Shores 6Maui Women Surf With Men In Historic Eddie Big Wave Contest Today At Waimea Bay